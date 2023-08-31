Thelma E. Garber, 81, was carried to heaven by the angels on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Glen, Willow Valley Retirement Community surrounded by her family. She was born on January 7, 1942 in Lancaster to the late Elias B. and Kathryn (Kreider) Esbenshade. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth B. Garber, celebrating 61 years of marriage in April.
Thelma is survived by her sons, Gerald (Jewel) Garber, Jay Garber, and daughter Janice (Darryl) Weaver, 9 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Kathryn (Clair) Hershey and brother Glenn (LeeAnn) Esbenshade. Thelma was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Daisha Garber.
Thelma was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School and valedictorian of her class. She was a dedicated dairy/custom farmer's wife making Ken and her a great team. In later years, she enjoyed working part time at Central Market, Willow Valley gift shop, and Christian Light Bookstore. She will be forever remembered for her love of family and annual sand tart cookie baking and cabin weekends. She orchestrated many holiday meals, and her legacy of hospitality, kindness, and support lives on through her children and grandchildren. What mattered greatly was family and church involvement. She was a faithful member of Willow Street Mennonite Church where she had played piano, taught children's Sunday School for 35 years, and took great pleasure in laying out comforter tops with the sewing circle which are shared throughout the world.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 at 3:30 PM with a visitation with family beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Thelma's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.