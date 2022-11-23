Thelma A. Reddick, age 92, of Peach Bottom, PA, passed away at Manor Care of Lancaster on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was the wife of the late James P. Reddick, who passed away in 1992. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Warren & Florita Trainor Durborow and was raised by Clayton & Edna Harnish Huber.
She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Lancaster and attended Restoration Family Worship Center of Peach Bottom. She attended John Henry Neff Elementary School and graduated from Manheim Township High School. She graduated from the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, working as a private duty nurse for the Visiting Nurse Association for 20 years. Thelma then worked for C.B. Dombach of Bird-In-Hand for 17 years retiring in 2015.
Surviving are 6 children: Edna wife of Terry Sides of Manheim, Larry husband of Martiza Dagen of Manheim, Clarence wife of Diane Dagen of Lititz, Kathy wife of Shawn Spence of Willow Street, George husband of Mary Danielson of Rothsville, Caroline Graybill of Willow Street, 2 stepdaughters: Pam and Paula, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings.
A graveside service will take place at the Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA, on Tuesday, November 29th at 11 a.m., with Pastor Windell Pell officiating. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »