The Reverend William Robert "Bob" May, age 89, left this world for another the 18th of October 2022, at 9:30 A.M. in the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, PA. He was the husband of Joyce Ann (Bucher) May. They had been married for 43 years.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Darrell Richard and Anna May (McElheny) May. With childhood in Lancaster and Pittsburgh, PA, he graduated in 1950 from J.P. McCaskey High School, where he led the Student Council, then from Millersville, PA. University in1953, and the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Gettysburg, PA, in 1958. From 1953 to 1955 he served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. Following his ordination in the United Lutheran Church in America, May 1958, he served Trinity (West) Lutheran Church, Baltimore, MD, while attending the Department of Near Eastern Studies, the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore. From 1961 to 1966 he was an instructor at Gettysburg College and the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Gettysburg.
Further congregations served were Zion Lutheran, Marietta, PA,1961 to 1979, two years of which he was elected Dean of the Lancaster "Conference," Zion Lutheran, Renovo, PA, 1979 to 1985, and St. Matthew Lutheran, Lebanon, PA,1985 to 1988. With retirement he served part-time as Interim or Visitation Pastor at Zion Lutheran, Penbrook, PA, St. Matthew Lutheran, Harrisburg, PA, Zion's Lutheran, Jonestown, PA, and St. Mark Lutheran, Annville, PA.
He is survived by his children: Barbara Anne (Gary) Mishler, Mohnton, PA, Jonathan James (Sandra) May, Lititz, PA, and Susan Elizabeth (Joseph) Hindes, Landisville, PA; grandchildren Brian Scott Mishler, Reading, Jill Christine (William) Moczydlowski, Mohnton, Noah David Hindes, Japan, Neil Hunter May, Lititz, and Anna Frances May, Newark, NJ; great-grandchildren Bennett William, Harrison Lee, and Louisa May Moczydlowski, Mohnton. Pastor May was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Lee Wolff, Chicago, and a brother, Darrell Richard May, Jr., Los Angeles.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Palm Lutheran Church 11 West Cherry Street Palmyra, PA 17078.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Palm Lutheran Church in memory of Rev. William May.