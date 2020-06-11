The Reverend John L. Ferguson, 87, of Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford, passed peacefully from us on June 9, 2020. "Jack", as he was lovingly known, was born on June 21, 1932 in Colerain Twp., Lancaster Co. He was the son of the late T. Walter and Zeeda (Hess) Ferguson. Jack's wife, the late Valaria (Herr) Ferguson passed in June 2017.
He is survived by 3 children, daughters: Elaine and Ellen of Asheville, N.C. and a son, Kirk Ferguson and his wife, Mary Jo, of Kirkwood, along with grandchildren, Robyn Ferguson and Megan, wife of Mike Sirera. He was preceded in death by his 5 siblings: Louis, Evelyn, Thomas, Aileen, and Alma.
Jack was a graduate of Lincoln University and the Lancaster Theological Seminary.
He was Pastor Emeritus of the Unionville Presbyterian Church. Jack and Valaria served this Chester county community from 1955–1996. After retirement he served other churches within the Donegal Presbytery in various capacities.
Interment will be private in the Union Cemetery. Life celebration services will be announced at a later date in the newspaper and at www.dewalds.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joy Ranch at www.Joyranch.org
