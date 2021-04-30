The Reverend John David Schmalhofer

Rev. John D. Schmalhofer, 73, of Chambersburg, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. He was born in Lancaster and was the son of the late Joseph M. and Mary A. (Baker) Schmalhofer.
He graduated from St. Joseph's School, Lancaster Catholic High School 1966, Saint Mary's College, Kentucky 1970, and Mount Saint Mary's Seminary, Emmitsburg. Father John's Date of Ordination was on April 27, 1974 at Saint Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg at the hands of Bishop Joseph Daley.
His assignments included Saint Joan of Arc, Hershey, Good Shepherd Parish, Camp Hill, Saint George Mission, Mifflinburg, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel, Corpus Christi Parish, Chambersburg, Sacred Heart Parish, Lewistown, Saint Jude Thaddeus Parish, Mifflintown, Cathedral Parish of Saint Patrick, Harrisburg, Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Lebanon, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, New Holland, and Saint Vincent DePaul Parish, Hanover.
Father John was raised in the German Catholic neighborhood of Lancaster City known by many as Cabbage Hill. He grew up attending St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a part of the Choir at Lancaster Catholic High School.
Father John projected happiness and inspiration to everyone he ever met. He brought out the best in everyone and every situation. He was a humble and simple man and was very proud to serve the church. He was a diehard Philadelphia Phillies fan, baseball memorabilia collector, and wanted to visit every MLB ballpark in the country. He loved trips to the Phillies games and going out to dinner to Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia. He enjoyed Civil War history and often would visit the Gettysburg monuments. He was very proud to actively participate in all of the Schmalhofer family affairs, such as family weddings, funerals, baptisms, and all of the sacraments. He never missed the annual family Thanksgiving Dinners.
Father John is survived by a sister, Ann M. Wendel, of Lancaster, a brother Paul T. Schmalhofer, of Henderson, NV, an aunt, Sister Bernadine Schmalhofer M.S.B.T., nieces, Bonnie A. Yingst, wife of Dale, of Harrisburg, Julie M. Asquith, wife of Greg, of Anaheim, CA, Betsy L. Wendel, companion of Tom Kelsch, of Glen Mills, nephews Bryan Schmalhofer, husband of Christy, of Lancaster, David A. Wendel, husband of Carmen, of Lancaster, Gregory Schmalhofer of Lancaster, niece Sheri Myers of Akron, OH and a host of 1st and 2nd cousins, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph F. Schmalhofer.
On Tuesday, May 4th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603, visitors are welcome to a viewing from 5pm to 7pm with a Mass of Transferal to follow at 7pm.
On Wednesday, May 5th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603, visitors are welcome to a viewing from 9:30am to 10:45am. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am celebrated by the The Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer. Final Farewell and Commendation will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Flowers are invited and Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
