The Reverend J. Patrick Peters 1946-2021

He lived. He died. He made a difference.
Fr. Peters passed from this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He loved his family, his grandbabies, his friends and his life and he loved it all to the fullest. Fr. Peters is survived and remembered by all who knew him, especially his wife and children.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Columbia Food Bank or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Columbia.
Due to COVID and at the request of the family; interment will be private and a small and private memorial will be held on June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The event will be livestreamed at the following link to allow those who wish, an opportunity to remember Fr. Peters: http://bit.ly/DiocpaYoutube.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com