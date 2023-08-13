The Rev. T.C. Gillespie, 93, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully and with family on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Born in Dillon, SC, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Gillespie. He was married over 69 years to his beloved wife Marguerite, prior to her passing in 2020.
T.C. began his pastoral career in 1980 and oversaw the Lancaster Deliverance Center for over 25 years. He also worked at Armstrong in the production field. T.C. also served his country honorably in the Army from 1953-1956. All that know him, know that T.C. was a man of God and cherished his family. He enjoyed cooking, spending time with his wife, and being surrounded by his family. He was devoted to his faith and loved ministering to the youth.
T.C. is survived by 5 sons: Charles Gillespie (Karen Abernathy-Gillespie), James Gillespie, Michael Gillespie, Benjamin Gillespie (Victoria), and Timothy Gillespie (Kendra); 3 daughters: Betty Miller (Carl dec.), Gloria Person (Jonathan), and Augeinee Bowman-Gillespie (Andrew); 42 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Gillespie, and siblings Julius, Lucille, Fletcher, Myra, Earline, Wilhelmina, Thomas, Kathleen, Nedra, Mary Agnes, and Landrus.
Guests are invited to the funeral on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive people beginning at 9 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
