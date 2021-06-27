The Rev. Richard E. Geib, formerly of Lancaster, died on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the age of 89.
He was a native of Manheim, PA, predeceased by his parents Elmer and Eva Geib, as well as his wife, Alice Romaine (Kretzing) Geib. He is survived by two sons, the Rev. Richard B. Geib (Catharine) and Christian B. Geib (Melanie), his grandchildren, Johanna, Elizabeth, Andrew, Kirsten, Dieter and Gunner, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Manheim High School, Gettysburg College and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg. Ordained in 1958, he served St. Matthew's, Shamokin Dam, St. Peter's, Middletown and St. Peter's, Neffsville. He also served as the chaplain and Administrator of the Addictive Disease Unit in Lancaster General Hospital. Following retirement, he was an interim pastor at St. John's, Columbia, St. Mark's, York and St. Michael's, Strasburg. His ministry included serving as the chair of the Gettysburg Seminary Board of Directors, chair of the Luthercare Board of Directors, chair of the Samaritan Counseling Center Board and vice -chair of the Hospice of Lancaster County Board. He was a long-time member of the synod's Candidacy Committee, intern supervisor and Dean of the Lancaster Conference. He was awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree by Gettysburg College and the "Excellence in Parish Ministry" award by Gettysburg Seminary. He loved traveling and organized over 30 trips to the Holy Land.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Neffsville at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 2, 2021. A visitation with the family will precede the service from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. The committal will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
No flowers please. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
