The Rev. Judson Floyd Parker, PhD, of Round Rock, TX, died peacefully on March 2, 2023. Born September 1, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA, Judd was the youngest of four children of television pioneer William Nelson Parker, late of St. Petersburg, FL, and internationally known churchwoman and Girl Scout leader Alice Johnson Parker, late of Greenville, SC.
Dr. Parker was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Dr. Elizabeth McHose Parker, of Round Rock, TX, both parents, and one sister, the Rev. Ann Parker Albrecht of Ohio, IL. He is survived by son James William Parker, daughter-in-law Sueli Brandão Parker, and grandson James William Parker, Jr. (all of Sugar Land, TX) and daughter Margaret Alice Parker-Supernaw, daughter-in-law Samantha Sora Supernaw, and granddaughter Shayna Elizabeth Supernaw (all of Austin, TX). He is also survived by sister Martha Parker Brons of West Orange, NJ, brother William Burdette Parker of Victor, NY, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand- and great-grand-nephews and nieces.
Dr. Parker received a BS in Physics from the University of Illinois, did graduate study in physics at Franklin and Marshall College, received an MDiv from Lancaster Theological Seminary, and received a PhD in Systems and Information Science from Vanderbilt University. He was ordained a Deacon in the Philadelphia Conference of The Methodist Church and an Elder in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of The United Methodist Church.
He was employed by RCA Corp. in Lancaster, PA from 1960 to 1970, appointed Associate Pastor to Christ United Methodist Church in Lancaster, PA from 1968 to 1970, and appointed to Vanderbilt University from 1970 to 1980, initially to complete graduate study and subsequently as Assistant Professor in both the Computer Science Department and the Religious Studies Department. He was employed by Schlumberger from 1980 to 1999, moving to the Austin, TX area in 1981 and residing in Round Rock, TX since 1982.
His doctoral dissertation applied the techniques of artificial intelligence to scriptural interpretation and contributed both to graph theory and structural exegesis. Other publications authored or co-authored by Dr. Parker addressed the design of fiber-optic cathode ray tubes, the implications of textual changes in hymns by Charles Wesley in successive editions of the Methodist Hymnal, and instrumentation and image processing algorithms used in nuclear medicine. He is the holder of one United States patent dealing with the calibration of printers used in oilfield services.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, March 10, at Beck Funeral Home in Round Rock, TX (https://www.beckchapels.com). Services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, March 11, at First United Methodist Church in Round Rock, TX, followed by interment at Palm Valley Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to the FUMC Debt Reduction Fund for First United Methodist Church in Round Rock are requested in lieu of flowers (https://www.fumc-rr.org/give).