The Rev. John Philip Smeltzer, 84, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to the Rev. John F. and Thelma K. (Lytle) Smeltzer. His father served churches in Pennsylvania and as a chaplain in the Army Air Corps in Europe during World War II. After graduating from Romulus Central High School in New York, John moved to Lancaster County to follow in his father's footsteps, attending Franklin and Marshall College (where John played football and lacrosse) and Lancaster Theological Seminary.
In his last year of seminary, he was reintroduced to Anne N. Lausch, an English teacher at Kutztown Area High School, whom he had first met in third grade in Denver. They married in 1963. In the same year, he was ordained in the United Church of Christ and commissioned as a chaplain in the United States Air Force.
John served 13 years on active duty, moving from Nevada to Alaska, northern Maine, the Panama Canal Zone, California, and outside Washington, DC. He was decorated with the Air Force Commendation medal in Alaska and California for his special efforts in ministry.
He resigned his commission in 1977 to become an Associate Minister at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. As head of the church's youth ministry, he led many canoe and camping trips on the Platte and Calamus Rivers, teaching skills he honed in his youth as an Eagle Scout. Later, his ministry focused on pastoral care for the elderly and homebound. Active in the community, he served on many boards and civic associations, including for the aid of troubled youth and adults.
While in Lincoln, he completed his military service as a chaplain for the Nebraska Air National Guard, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel.
John retired in 2000, returning to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to settle in Lititz. John and Anne joined the Lititz Moravian Church, where John served on the Board of Elders and as an usher and greeter, and on the board of Moravian Manor.
He will be fondly remembered for his generosity, concern for social justice, and mischievous spirit.
John is survived by his wife Anne; his daughter Kristen Rolison (Drexel Hill, PA); his son John L. Smeltzer and wife Cathy Flanagan and their daughters Julia and Lily (Washington, DC); and son Karl and wife Cassandra Cullison and their children Lena and Cameron (Washington, DC).
A memorial service will be planned at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 443 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, or the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com