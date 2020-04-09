The Rev. David C. Mark, 92, of Lancaster, PA, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at The Mennonite Home after an extended illness.
Born in Hagerstown, MD, he was the husband of Louise Ernst Mark and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on September 4th. He was the son of the late Charles and Blanche Shultz Mark.
He was a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College (1948) and The Lancaster Theological Seminary (1951). He was licensed and ordained into the Christian Ministry by the Potomac Synod of the Evangelical and Reformed Church in 1951. He then served as Assistant Pastor of St. Matthew's Church (Evangelical and Reformed) of Baltimore, MD for a period of two years. In 1953, Pastor Mark moved to Lancaster, PA, where he served as Pastor of Faith United Church of Christ for sixteen years. In 1969, he became Pastor of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Cambridge, MD, where he served from 1969-1974. Pastor Mark was very active in both church and civic affairs during his ministry. In Cambridge, he served as Chairman of the Dorchester County Commission on Aging, Secretary-Treasurer of the Dorchester Ministerial Association, a member of the Board of Directors of Agape, Inc., a halfway house for Dorchester County Alcoholics, functioning under the auspices of the Eastern Shore State Hospital, and Chairman of the Clergy Division of the Dorchester County United Fund.
In May of 1974, Pastor Mark was installed as the 17th Pastor to serve Tabor United Church of Christ, Lebanon, PA. After retiring in 1992, he did volunteer work at Lancaster General Hospital and worked as an assistant at the Lancaster Law Library for three years.
Pastor Mark was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed gardening, boating, camping, and hiking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, James David, husband of Susan Mark, New Jersey, two grandsons, Douglas, husband of Heather Mark, and Bryan Mark, and a niece, Susan Wick, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Klitch.
Relatives and friends will be invited to attend Pastor Mark's Memorial Service to be held at The Groff's Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be sent to your church or to the American Red Cross, 1804 N. 6th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120 in David's memory.
