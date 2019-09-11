The Rev. Carl Jay Frederick, 88, of Lancaster, PA went to his Heavenly Father Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Homestead Village, surrounded by family. Born in Brunnerville, he was the loving husband to Kathleen Hess Frederick for 65 years. He was the son of the late David and Gertrude Nelson Frederick.
Carl was educated at Lititz High School, graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1953 and received his Masters of Divinity from Gettysburg Lutheran Theological Seminary in 1956. He served parishes at St. John's Lutheran Church, Hagerstown, MD and Trinity Lutheran Church, Harrisburg, PA before becoming Pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lancaster from April 1964 to June 2000. He served as a member of the Executive Council of the Central PA Synod and was Dean of the Lancaster District for four years.
Carl loved sharing his musical gifts and joy for music. He played trombone in his high school and college band, and was a vocalist in the high school and seminary quartet. After his retirement, Carl sang as a tenor in the Redeemer Choir and was a sometimes contributor to the Redeemer Brass Band. Music was a mainstay of Frederick gatherings; and Carl viewed it as a vital part of worship.
Carl loved sports, and was a passionate Eagles and Phillies fan. After decades of suffering, his patience and hopefulness were rewarded with the Eagles Super Bowl victory in 2018. He was also a lifelong athlete. Carl played center on his high school football team, was notoriously difficult to beat in ping-pong, and played racquetball into his 80's. He seldom could refuse a fitness challenge, particularly from a grandchild, and could polish off an astounding number of pushups into his final years. He also loved fishing, especially with his grandchildren on the jetty in Avalon, NJ. Carl joyfully served as chaplain for the McCaskey football team for years, and was well known for the team's resounding AMEN! at the end of his prayers.
Carl had an appreciation for all living things; this was most evident in his love for his dog Izzy, a faithful companion for 17 ½ years.
Carl also had a deep appreciation for family; his entire family enjoyed vacations together in Avalon, NJ for over 25 years. This time brought them closer, building a foundation of relationships, memories and shared laughter that serve them well to this day.
Known for his great sense of humor and quick wit, Carl was also an invested listener that radiated warmth and quiet wisdom. He was extremely welcoming and non-judgmental towards others. He preached weekly messages of hope, gratitude and kindness to his congregation, and modeled those words in his day to day life. Carl continued to love and nurture people even through his illness. His family feels the love Carl gave to us all will live on forever.
He will be dearly missed by his surviving wife; daughters, Barbara Roberts (Dr. William D.), Susan Roy (Paul), and son, Carl Frederick, (Beverly) all of Lancaster; sister, Doris Hufford (Ronald), Lititz; grandchildren: Megan Roberts (Joann Fegley), William Roberts, Dr. David Roberts (Katie), Dr. Catherine Main, (Dr. Jesse), Carl Frederick (Paola), Paul Frederick, Aaron Frederick, (fiancée Briana), Kelley Gockley, and Dr. Paula Roy; great-grandchildren: Kayla Gockley, Sophia Main, Henry Main, Eleanor Main, Carl Eduardo Frederick, Colin Antonio Frederick and Hugh Roberts. Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Vera Shaub.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carl's Memorial Service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Daniel Yeiser officiating. Family will receive friends at Redeemer Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Parking with shuttle service will be available from Wheatland Middle School.
The family asks you to consider honoring Carl through an act of kindness or by planting a new area or garden in your yard. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Redeemer Lutheran Church.
The family is sincerely grateful to the staff at Homestead Village, Apostle Center for Care, for their outstanding service and care.
Please visit Carl's Memorial Page at: