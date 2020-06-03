The Rev. Blake Edwin Nicholson, Jr., age 97, of Woodcrest Retirement Community, Lancaster, PA, went peacefully home to the Lord on Pentecost, May 31, 2020. Born on January 10, 1923, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Dr. Blake E. Nicholson and Lucile Woodson Nicholson. He was married 56 years to the late Anne Elizabeth Dewees Nicholson.
After graduating in 1941 from Upper Darby High School (Delaware County), he took an Engineering Defense Training Program which led to employment at E.I. Dupont in Wilmington, DE. Blake later went to the Moore School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of Kappa Sigma and active in the Christian Association at Penn.
In September, 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve's V-1 Program. In June, 1943, he went into active service in the Navy V-12 Program. In 1948 he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with an AB in the Arts and Sciences. He received a Master of Divinity from Emory University (Atlanta, GA) in 1951.
Blake was a member of the Eastern Pennsylvania Con-ference of the United Methodist Church, from which he retired in 1989. He began his ministry with a pastorate in Georgia, and then pastored eight churches in southeastern Pennsylvania -Marshallton, Quarry-ville: Memorial, Glenside, Friendship, Gladwyne, Strasburg: Wesley, Allentown: Emmanuel, Bensalem, and in retirement, two churches part time. Blake served on many committees in the Conference, was a leader in Boy Scouts, and a counselor at church camps for over 25 years. He was the pastor of churches for 50 years. After retiring, Blake and Anne moved to Strasburg, PA.
Blake was predeceased by his brother Robert Early Nicholson (Joan Brown – a resident at Woodcrest Villa). Blake is survived by two children: Blake Edwin Nicholson, 3rd (Debra Lefever) and the Rev. Gary Lee Nicholson (Pamela Geary), four grandchildren: Andrea Vosper (Ira), Stacy Main (Timothy), Mark Nicholson (Anna Kellet), Rachel Fultz (Lucas), and three great-grandchildren.
Bishop Peggy Johnson, Eastern Pennsylvania Con-ference of the United Methodist Church, will bring the message at Blake's Celebration of Life Service, which will be live-streamed on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. To participate in the service go to: https://www.facebook.com/ChristUMCFunerals/. Click on "Video – Live" in the left column. You do not need to be a member of Facebook to watch. If a window opens asking if you want to join, just click "Not now." The service will continue to be available throughout the day and the following week.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Pocono Plateau Camp and Retreat Center, 304 Pocono Plateau Road, Cresco, PA 18326, or to the Benevolent Care Fund, Mennonite Home, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
