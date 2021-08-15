Tharon L. Barron, Jr., 58, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was the son of Tharon and Linda Henry Barron, Ephrata, PA.
Tharon loved riding his motorcycle and he loved his dog, Barron.
He is survived by a son Chad Kuborcsak of Ephrata, PA and a grandmother, Esther E. Henry, of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda (Barron) Hughes and a brother, Leroy Barron, grandparents, Paul Henry, Sr. and John and Ruth Houck. He will be missed, rest in peace our dear son. Love, Mom and Dad.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
