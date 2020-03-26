Thaddeus "Ted" Edward Dalkiewicz, 92, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown. Born in Nanticoke, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Celia (Sendor) Dalkiewicz. Ted was the husband of Marie "Catherine" (Koor) Dalkiewicz with whom he celebrated 71 years of marriage on January 29th.
Ted proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 22 years during World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War. During World War II, Ted was in the Pacific, and Army of Occupation of China. After the war he served in New York City where he met and married his penpal, Catherine. He rose to the rank of First Lieutenant during the Cuban Crisis and Korea. He also served at Quantico, VA, Camp Lejeune, NC Pensacola, FL, Pottsville, PA and lastly in Columbia, PA as first Sargeant of the Reserve Marine Unit.
Ted was a faithful member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Mount Joy. In 1995 he helped with the merging of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mount Joy and the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Marietta to form Mary Mother of the Church Parish. Ted was on the finance committee, parish council, served as a eucharistic minister and helped with maintenance at the church. Ted was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #867, American Legion Post 466 Marietta, Catholic War Vets and served on the Lancaster Catholic School Board.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Catherine, are six children: Thaddeus J. Dalkiewicz, husband of Debra of Harrisburg, Teresa M. Via, wife of Gary of Marietta, Anny C. Wilhelm, wife of Mark of Wrightsville, Helene M. DeRose, wife of James of Suisun, CA, Thomas M. Dalkiewicz, husband of Carol of Mount Joy, and Rita A. Rice, wife of Douglas of Marietta. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Ted was a man who loved to treat his entire family to various church dinners and picnics. He was a DIY guy decades before the term was popular and taught his children the value of hard work and generosity. He enjoyed watching Notre Dame and Penn State football, fishing, watermelon, auctions, puzzles and telling entertaining "Marine Corps" stories. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) the family will be postponing Ted's Mass of Christian Burial and will make an announcement at a later date. Mass cards are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
