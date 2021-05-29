Terryl "Terry" Louise Henry 1943 ~ 2021

Terryl "Terry" Louise Henry, 77, formerly of Mountville, PA, late of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Elmcroft of Shippensburg. She was born on September 11, 1943, in Reading, the daughter of the late Elmer and Betty (Painter) Schlegel. After earning a Bachelor's degree in business at Millersville University, Terry went on to have an over thirty year career as a department manager at Sears, Roebuck, & Co. After retiring from Sears, Terry worked as a teacher's aide at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit #13 for nine years. Terry had an immense love for Lancaster County and thoroughly enjoyed the time that she spent living and working there.
Terry was an avid reader and as such, always supported local libraries where she lived. She also loved her cat Casey and made sure to contribute to local SPCA organizations to help with their expenses. Terry enjoyed gardening and cooking and was well known for her delicious lemon sponge pie. Having vacationed in Cape May, NJ, Terry loved the beach and most importantly, loved to spend time with her family.
Terry is survived by one daughter, JoAnn VanDixon and husband Steve of Shippensburg, PA; son-in-law, Charles Powers of Easton, MD; five grandchildren, Brittany Ellis and husband James of Salisbury, MD, Michael Powers of Odenton, MD, Amanda Wolf and husband Kyle of Leola, PA, Caitlyn Powers of Manassas, VA, and Christopher VanDixon and fiancé Jessica Weltz of East Earl, PA; two great-grandchildren, Piper and Robin Ellis; her brother, Thomas Schlegel and wife Darla of Chandler, AZ; several nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband with whom she remained friends, Roger Henry of North Cape May, NJ.
In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by one daughter, DeAnn Powers, who died on July 11, 2019.
Her memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg. Pastor Bruce Levy will officiate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Terry's name to your local library and/or SPCA organization.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.