O' God thy sea is great and my boat is so small. Terry A. Weaver, 78, of Lititz, passed away at his home on May 21, 2020. He was raised on Cabbage Hill with his twin brother. They used to shovel snow, go door to door selling soft pretzels, worked as busboys and were golf caddies. He is the son of the late Chester L. Weaver and Anna Mary (Huss) Weaver of Manor Street and Quaker Hills. He was active in Midget baseball and with his brother played for Watt & Shand's, Hamilton Watch, and Hagar's Store.
Upon graduation from J.P. McCaskey in 1959, where he played soccer all 3 years, Terry entered the U.S. Navy. He sailed the North Atlantic, Mediterranean Sea, Caribbean Sea, and the Pacific Ocean. He was stationed in Washington, DC and Japan. He rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer and was awarded the Navy Commendation and Navy Achievement Medals along with Good Conduct Medals, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and the Vietnam Action Unit Citation. He was involved with the Cuban Missile Crisis, assassination of JFK, Cold War, Vietnam Conflict, and the return of Vietnam POWs.
After a 20-year career in the Navy, Terry returned to Lancaster and worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the Maintenance Dept. on Harrisburg Pike, as a craft employee and supervisor for 22 years. He later worked at the Overlook Golf Course for 10 years and part-time for the Manheim Township School District.
Terry was surrounded by his pets: German Short Hair Pointer, Golden Retrievers, Chocolate Labs, and Tux the cat. He was a member of Rattlesnake Camp on Hyner Mountain along the West Branch of Clinton County. He loved hunting and fishing with his father and close friends. He was also involved in a bowling league and golf league. He has shot his age many times. He enjoyed his trips to Myrtle Beach and his Navy reunions. Terry was plagued with a sense of humor throughout his life and passed it on to anyone who could understand his love of life and love of people. Terry loved his country and flew the American Flag every day.
Terry's famous "poppyanese" was well loved by his children and grandchildren, and will be missed.
Surviving is Terry's loving wife of 30 years, Judy Weaver, his children: Matthew S. Weaver, Michelle L. Weaver, and Mark Barto, and his grandchildren: Jacinda, Amir, Gavyn, and Eden. He is also survived by his twin brother, Jerry Weaver, his sister, Patricia Young, and many nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved companions: Sailor, Cruiser, Cruiser, and Storm.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00pm at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, where Terry will be receiving full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the USO at PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677 or to the Water Street Mission at 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com