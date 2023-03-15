Terry Wayne Young, age 65 of Strasburg; formerly of Kinzers and Arizona, passed away from a heart attack on Monday, March 13, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Joyce (Evans) Young for 35 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Delores (Coble) Young of New Holland. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School, Class of 1976. He worked as a HVAC maintenance engineer. Terry was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles and Van Halen fan. He loved dancing, scuba diving in the Caribbean, and skydiving. Terry had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Angels and Settle Mariners game.
Surviving besides his wife and mother is his step-dad: Tom Mckillips of New Holland, his daughter: Brooke A., wife of Matthew Showalter of Morgantown, 2 grandchildren: Matthew and Mackenzie Showalter, and 2 siblings: Wendy, wife of Mike Rhinier of Mount Joy, and Brian Young of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Randy and Bill Young.
There are no services being scheduled at this time. shiveryfuneralhome.com
