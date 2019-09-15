Terry W. Christofic, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on September 9, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Altoona, PA, he was the son of the late Andrew C. and Betty M. (Hershberger) Christofic and the loving life partner of the late William H. Reilly.
Nursing was his passion in life. A Licensed Practical Nurse, Terry spent his life caring for others, which brought him joy. He served as a nurse at Conestoga View, Oak Leaf Manor South, where he also worked as a Director of Nursing, and Visiting Angels, where he was currently employed.
Terry was incredibly talented in all he did, especially art. He was always looking to learn new things, which lead him to get certifications in electrolysis and hair styling. An eye for style and decoration, Terry enjoyed redecorating his home and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. Terry loved cats and spoiled the cats that he had as pets and the cats that lived in his neighborhood. A spirited person, Terry was a true friend to those around him and he will be deeply missed by many.
Terry is survived by his long-time friend, Bethlynne Vanella of New Holland, his sisters; Judy Kepler, wife of Gary of James Creek, PA, Deborah Helt, wife of Roy of Elizabethtown, and Candance Aston, wife of John of Elizabethtown. He is also survived by his children Robert Christofic, Dawn Matheny, Sarah Roush, many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved life partner of 34 years, William H. Reilly, his parents, and his siblings; Ronald, James, and Nancy Christofic.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory located at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Humane League of Lancaster at 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com