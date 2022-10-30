Terry R. Beasley, 81, passed away on Thursday, surrounded by the love of his family. He was our guiding light, hero and constant source of laughter. Born in Lancaster, he was the eldest son of Randolph and Erma Beasley. He was a graduate of Manheim Township High School, class of 1959. When he later entered the U.S. Army, he was trained as a radio and teletype operator and was sent to serve in Vietnam.
Shortly after his return, Terry married his life partner, Marianne, with whom he shared more than 56 years. Together they enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and being the biggest cheerleaders possible for their children and grandchildren. Terry was well known for his love of baseball, in particular his favorite Phillies and Barnstormers. He could also be sure to have the radio tuned in to 50s music.
For many years, Terry worked as an estimator for the NCR Corporation in Mount Joy. After his retirement, his welcoming smile could be found at the information desk at the LGH Health Campus. A life-long member of the Lutheran church, he gave many years of service and talent as a member, usher and booming tenor at St. Peter's in Lancaster. In every part of his life, Terry could be counted on to help anyone in need.
In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his brother Alan (Linda) of Mount Joy and sister Sharon (Ivan) Arnold of Elizabethtown. He was predeceased by his brother Dale (Joanne). He will also be truly missed by his children, Craig (Rena) of Mount Joy, daughter Bethanne (Christopher) Woods of Winter Garden, FL, his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We are who we are because of him.
A service honoring Terry will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home on Thursday, November 3 on 3110 Lititz Pike, visitation with the family at 9 AM, service at 10 AM. A graveside service will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Neffsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org, honor a veteran in a special way, or create a random act of kindness. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.