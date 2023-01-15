Long-term Lancaster resident Terry Louise Field (ne Vance) passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home at Willow Valley at the age of 83. Born on St. Patrick's Day in 1939, she was the eldest of three children of the late Donald and June Vance of Riverside, California.
After graduating high school, she worked as a secretary for a year before attending the University of California, Berkeley where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Religion. While a student at Cal she met her future husband Robert Field of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After university, Terry worked as a legal secretary in New York City and then in Washington, DC. In 1968, she moved with her husband and two small children from Philadelphia to Lancaster where their third child was born in 1970.
For much of the 1970s she was a member of the PTO, taught Sunday school at the Lancaster Unitarian-Universalist Church and served both as a Cub Scout den mother and a Brownie troop leader. A talented classical pianist she was a mainstay of the Lancaster Opera Workshop throughout the 1980s where she volunteered both as a rehearsal pianist and a piano accompanist.
Later in life, she served on the board of the Pennsylvania Academy of Music. A voracious reader and avid gardener she also enjoyed horseback riding, tennis, jigsaw puzzles, stamp collecting, cross stitching and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle.
Blessed with a curious mind, a keen intellect, a generous spirit, and a wonderful sense of humor she was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be sorely missed.
In addition to her former husband, she is survived by her sister, Lani Blanchard of Newton, Massachusetts, her three children, Richard Field of Budapest, Hungary, Jennifer Hart of Lancaster, PA, and Bruce Field of Baltimore, MD, seven grandchildren, nine nieces and nephews, and at last count some 20 grandnieces and grandnephews.
A celebration of her life is planned for May.
Please visit Terry's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »