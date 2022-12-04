Terry Lee Kreider, of Lancaster, passed away November 26, 2022. A Lancaster native he was born to the late Benjamin and Dawn (Banzhof) Kreider. Terry spent 36 years with the Lancaster Recreation Commission where he was the maintenance supervisor.
Terry enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time at his cabin in the mountains. He was a lifetime member of the Green Hill Sportsmen's Association. He also taught hunter safety education for 18 years. Terry was kindhearted and always thought of others, often before himself. He will be deeply missed by those who love him.
He is survived by his wife, Jody (Keperling) Kreider; his daughter Nicole Kreider; his siblings Heidi Rankin, Gale Kuhns, Scott Kreider (deceased), Craig Kreider, Barry Kreider, Gerry Ann Mehaffey and Tammy Kreider; and many more loved ones and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's memory to Healing Journey Foundation, lancastercancercenter.com/donate/, or Green Hill Sportsmen's Association, P.O. Box 68, Conestoga, PA 17516.
