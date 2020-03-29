Terry Lee Haines, 70, of Lancaster, passed away at his home on March 24, 2020. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of John C. and Anna E. (Prescott) Haines.
A graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Terry enlisted in the United States Marines and served honorably in tours during Desert Storm and in Beirut. He was a member of the Marines for almost 25 years until his retirement as a Staff Sergeant. Following his military duties, he returned home to Lancaster and worked as a truck driver, a job he greatly enjoyed.
Terry was a life member of VFW Post 7418, the American Legion Post 34, and the Strasburg Sportsmen.
Terry was a kind hearted and loving man, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Rollins and her companion Ike, and brothers Jimmy Haines and Johnny Haines. Terry is preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Gloria Shenenberger, and a brother, Bob Prescott.
Terry will be interred alongside his parents at Goods Cemetery, Bainbridge, PA. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the VFW 718 at 4988 Lincoln Hwy, Gap, PA 17527 or American Legion Post 34 at 1388 Arcadia Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
