Terry L. Wilhelm, 82, of Lancaster, PA passed away June 9, 2023, at Brethren Village surrounded by family. Born in Hopeland, PA on March 30, 1941, to the late Harold J. and Elmira Palm Wilhelm.
Terry graduated from Ephrata High School where he was a multi-sport athlete, playing Basketball, Baseball and Football. He graduated from Goldey-Beacom College with an associate degree in business, continuing his education at Franklin & Marshall College.
His careers included accounting and sales, retiring from Groff Tractor in 2008. Terry loved people and loved to talk about just anything with those he met and always made you feel welcome and important. His passions included golf, his "two-tie-all-tie" golf group, travel, friends, and his family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest passion.
Terry was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Petersburg, past member and president of the Hempfield School Board and member of American Builders & Contractors.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Arlene Dietzel Wilhelm, son, Troy, partner of Nick Madson, Omaha, NE, son Todd, spouse of Jenny, Singapore, and daughter Tara, spouse of Chad Sawinski, Lakewood, CO. He loved his grandchildren, Kristyn Pilling (husband Dan), Kevin Wilhelm (wife Elli), Riley Sawinski, Samantha Sawinski, Dylan Sawinski, Marcus Wilhelm, Max Wilhelm and his great grandchildren Leighton, Finn and Oliver Pilling. Terry is also survived by his brother Lee Wilhelm (spouse Pam), Blair, NE, sister Euzane Levering (spouse Jeff), Brentwood, TN, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
VISITATION to receive family and friends 10 A.M. Saturday, June 17th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg PA. FUNERAL SERVICES 11 AM Saturday, June 17th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment immediately following services in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, OR Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, c/o Development Department, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com