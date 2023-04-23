Terry L. Stuber, 75, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Terry was an Ephrata High School graduate and U.S. Navy Veteran. He was retired from Berk-Tek and was a member of LCBC Church in Ephrata. He enjoyed watching Philadelphia sports teams, sketching, painting watercolors, reading and logic puzzles.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Theresa J. Nutter Stuber, his parents, Ralph and Bernetha Hiester Stuber, and his sister, Shirley Materazzi.
He is survived by two daughters, Denise, wife of Scott Johnston of Denver, PA and Cheryl Stuber of Lititz, PA; three grandsons: Trey Supplee, Kyle Grisafi, and Kai Stuber, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
