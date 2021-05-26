Terry L. Rollman, 71, of Lancaster, PA., died May 24, 2021 at home after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer. Born in Ephrata, PA., Terry was the son of the late Monroe and Mary (Smith) Rollman.
Terry graduated from Ephrata High School in 1968. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force before earning a certificate in advertising from the International Correspondence Schools, Scranton, PA. He worked in the printing industry for most of his career and retired from Yurchak Printing, Landisville, PA. He then worked for Red Rose Transit as a bus driver after retirement. As a people-person who loved to talk your ear off, he enjoyed chatting with his riders, especially the regulars.
For almost 48 years, he was the loving husband of Kay, who became the family's hero for caring for Terry since his diagnosis. He is survived by his children, Sean, husband of Michele, Pittsburgh, PA.; Tammy Spece, wife of Barry, Lancaster, PA.; and Kandace Wertz, Columbia, PA; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Jean Adkins, Radford, VA.; James, Bremerton, WA., Lucille Miller, Ephrata, PA.; and Carl, Stevens, PA.; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by siblings, Gerald, Earl, Robert and Gloria Bauman.
Terry loved his wife, children, grandchildren and dog, Tater, more than anything. He enjoyed coaching Sean's youth baseball teams in the 1980s. He also loved sports and watching Gunsmoke, MeTV and the SiFi Channel.
Loved ones will remember Terry for his crazy sense of humor, loud laugh and big personality, and for taking his good old time and running late – which earned him the nickname "Turtle."
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life funeral service at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main Street, Leola, PA at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The viewing will be from 10 - 11:00 AM on Saturday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane League of Lancaster.
Terry's family would like to thank the staff at the UPMC Cancer Center and Hospice of Lancaster for their support. Terry ended every phone call with the same phrase, so it's only fitting to end his obituary the same way. As he would say to his loved ones, "Take care. Be careful. Bye now." Furman's-Leola