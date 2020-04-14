Terry L. Neff, age 68 of Honey Brook, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. He was born in Coatesville, son of the late Ira and Marie Hess Neff.
Terry worked at Lukens Steel and Stock Lumber of Paradise. He loved music and going to concerts, Eagles football, fishing, and spending time with his only daughter, Melissa M. Neff of Paradise.
Besides his daughter, he is survived by 4 siblings: Jeanne Harris of Honey Brook, Billye Johnson of Coatesville, Kathy Boyer of Honey Brook, and Joe Neff of CO. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Joan Amarrillo, Ron Neff and Jimmy Neff. Services will be scheduled at a later date. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »