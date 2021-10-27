Terry L. Hoffmaster passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. He was the son of the late Perry and Emma (Mundus) Hoffmaster, Windsor, York Co., PA. Terry was preceded in death by his twin brother Perry, Jr., and sisters; Kay (Over), Dixie (Martz), and Donna (Graham).
He is survived by his daughter, Theresa (wife of Richard Wood, Virginia), and two sons; Perry (husband of Stephanie McBride, Elizabethtown, PA) and Kevin (husband to Erin Wahl, Stevens, PA). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Terry retired from the City of Lancaster Public Works as Chief Operator of the Susquehanna Water Plant after 34 years of service.
Terry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and all types of Motor Sports, dirt track and NASCAR. He mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Keeping with Terry’s wishes there will be no formal service, but a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in Terry’s name to the Lancaster County SPCA, 848 S. Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »