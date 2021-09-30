Terry L. Good, 72, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Lloyd and Lucy (McDennis) Good and was the husband of Karen E. (Grant) Good with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.
Terry was employed by Acme Markets for 47 years, starting as a cart boy at age 16, working at stores in Lancaster, Lebanon, Berks, and Chester Counties.
He enjoyed golfing with his buddies and Myrtle Beach vacations with family. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by a daughter, Sarah, wife of Raymond DeMaio, a son, Daniel, husband of Olivia (Stauffer) Good; 5 grandchildren, Timothy, Tyler, Augusta, Charlotte, and Micah; 4 great-grandchildren, Cyrus, Theodore "Teddy", Violet, and Lilah; a sister, Connie, wife of Jeffrey Moyer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Laurette Sophia and Avery Scott.
Services are private at the convenience of the family with interment in the Mt. Airy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Terry's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
