Terry L. (Frey) Commero, 73, of Strasburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Earl K. Frey. She was the loving wife of Thomas Commero, Sr. with who she celebrated over 53 years of marriage.
Terry was employed at QVC as a sales associate for over 33 years, where she was adored by customers and coworkers. Terry was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She was devoted to her cats. She enjoyed crafts and loved to visit Rehoboth Beach with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Thomas J. Commero, Jr. husband of Lynn of Strasburg and Jeffrey Commero husband of Tara of Lancaster; and her grandchildren: Michael, Melissa, Ariel and Evan. She was preceded in death by her stepsister Georgia.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. A private interment will be held at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
