Terry L. Ebersole

Terry Lee Ebersole, 72, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on Friday, January 8, 2021. He was the husband of the late Marie Demetria Ebersole, who passed away in 2016. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Melvin Zug and Pauline Diem Ebersole.
Terry had worked as a fabricator for V.F. Weaver, which later became Tyson Foods, for many years. After his retirement, he drove school bus for Shultz Transportation in the Lancaster and Lampeter-Strasburg School Districts.
Terry was a talented woodworker, noted for work in the Shaker style. He restored a 1964 Chevy pickup, which he enjoyed taking to car cruises.
He had attended Conestoga Church of The Brethren.
Terry is survived by his children: Dr. Kristie Berkstresser married to Kyle and Adam Ebersole married to Stefanie, both of Lancaster, 1 grandchild on the way, and his brothers, both of Ephrata: Thomas Ebersole married to Cindy, and Timothy Ebersole.
There will be a receiving of friends by Terry's family on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6-8PM at the Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA. Masks will be required to enter the funeral home and social distancing and limited attendance will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Terry's memory to the Lampeter Fire Company, Box 45, Lampeter, PA 17537 or Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, Attn Business Manager, 2451 Kissel Hill Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644