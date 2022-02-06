Terry L. Charles, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by close family.
Terry, known to everyone as Skip, was born on January 3rd, 1950 in Lancaster, to parents John Melvin and Ruth J. Charles.
Following Skip’s high school graduation from Penn Manor in 1968, Skip was drafted into the US Army. He completed his education and training in Fort Gordon, Georgia as a military policeman, SP5. He was honorably discharged on July 7th of 1971 with multiple badges and a National Defense service medal. From there, Skip began his 48-year career at CB Tool and Die Industry where he started out as a machine operator and retired as the shop superintendent in 2019. It is at this point that Skip’s love of golf could take the front seat! He enjoyed many golf trips and outings with a great group of friends and memories that he surely carried to his grave. An avid Flyers fan, sharing their wins and losses with his two sons through texts and banter was a tradition that will be sorely missed. Trips to the creek to throw rocks, spotting dear, and strolling around the rocks by the water of Pequea Boat Club were a few of the things he loved to do with his grandsons, Luke and Hayden Charles.
In addition to Skip’s grandsons, he is mourned by his two sons, Terry L. Charles, Jr. of New Providence, Casey J. Charles, husband of Jennifer, of Willow Street. As well as a loving sister, Nancy Griesemer, wife of David E. Griesemer, of Willow Street. Skip is now reunited with the brothers he lost, Barry M. Charles, Larry G. Charles, and wife Deborah L. Charles who passed in 2020.
Skip’s laughter, affection and his love of the little things will be greatly missed. And if the Flyers by chance win a Stanley Cup next year, we know who got them there.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date for close family and friends.
