Terry L. Burkholder, 79, of East Earl, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Earl Taft and Laura Elizabeth (Beam) Burkholder.
Terry was the loving husband of Sherry L. (Ruland) Burkholder, with whom he married on January 18, 1975 and shared forty-six loving years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. He was employed as a sheet metal mechanic for Burle Industries for fifty years. He was a member of the Ephrata Elks Lodge #1933, Independent Order of the Odd Fellows, the Bridgeport Gun Club Camp, where he held various positions, and he was a midget football coach (fondly known as Coach Burkey) for Garden Spot School District. He was awarded the Best Coach Award in 1990.
He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, visiting car shows, taking trips on his Harley Davidson Trike with his wife and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Lisa J. wife of Donald Stahlak of Winter Springs, FL, Tracy L. wife of Amador Cruz of Blue Ball, PA, Laura J. Burkholder of Blue Ball, PA, grandchildren: Ally, Austin, Cheyenne, Logan, Brandon, Tyler and Dawson, great grandchildren: Adam, Everly, Deen and Amir and his honorary daughters: Theresa A. Clair and Stacey DeHaven.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a granddaughter: Nicole Dragon and a twin brother: Jerry Burkholder.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or the Cystic Fibrosis Association, www.cff.org
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
