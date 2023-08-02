Terry L. Buckwalter, 76, formerly of Denver, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster. Raised in Denver, Terry was the son of the late Richard & Marjorie (Althouse) Buckwalter.
Terry was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1965. Terry served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He continued serving his country and community after returning from the military and became a Lancaster County Emergency Dispatcher for many years, and the former Fire Chief of the Denver Fire Company. Terry was a huge fan of the Penn State University women's basketball team. He would maneuver his schedule between traveling to Penn State to see the game and making it back in time for his job as an overnight janitor for the Ephrata School District. Terry was an avid collector of local memorabilia and baseball caps, hanging them around his home for display.
Terry is survived by many loving cousins and extended family.
Services will be private to the family of Terry Buckwalter. His final resting place will be the Fairview Annex Cemetery, Denver, PA. Memorial Contributions are appreciated to the Denver Fire Co., 425 Locust St., Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. www.goodfuneral.com
