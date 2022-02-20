Terry (Fred) Hower, 75, of Wrightsville passed away on February 17th, 2022. He was born in Mount Union, PA to the late Edgar and Helen Mae Hower. Fred attended Donegal High School and worked for the Dana Corp. for twenty years. He enjoyed playing pool with his buddy, Tim Brown, at the Columbia VFW. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and NASCAR fan, especially of the late Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Fred adored his family and loved spending time with them and his loving wife Nancy to whom he was married for fifty-seven years. He also loved supporting his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events.
Fred leaves behind his wife Nancy Cornelius Hower of Wrightsville; two children, Scott, husband of Deb Hower of York, Kimberly, wife of Darryl Brandt of Conestoga; five grandchildren, Luke Brandt, Ashley Quillin, Lauren Miller, Alex Calhoun, Allison Hower; five great grandchildren, Gracyn Brandt, Luke Brandt, Jr., Hunter Quillin, Teijen Plata, Hope Quillin; a sister, Nancy, wife of Ed Fackler of Mount Joy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Edwin Hower, Charles Hower, Donald Hower, Pat Bunger, Delores Ember, Deb Hower.
In honor of Fred's final wishes there will be no viewing, however a celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at the VFW Post 2435, 401 Manor St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VFW Post 2435 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville