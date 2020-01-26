Terry Eilleen Zink, 65, of Mount Joy, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Quay Lester and Betty Yohe Dellinger, Sr. She was married to Barry Lee Zink, Sr. for 49 years.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her favorite pastimes were decorating and cooking. She loved taking long drives to destinations where she enjoyed the scenery and nature.
In addition to her husband, Terry is survived by her twin daughters; Missy Flexman, (Eric), Lancaster, Mindy Mihajlov, (Michael, Sr.), Elizabethtown, a son; Barry Zink, Jr, (Stephanie), Millersville, and a sister; Vickie Dellinger Bryant (Henry), Marietta, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Quay Dellinger.
Memorial contributions in Terry Zink's memory can be made to the Lancaster Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Please visit Terry Eilleen Zink's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »