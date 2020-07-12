Terry E. Diehl of Melbourne, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday July 4, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.
He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1943. The son of the late Ralph E. and Nancy (Brinkman) Diehl, Terry was preceded in death by his sister Deborah Masser who passed away in March 2020.
Terry graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1961 and Elizabethtown College in 1968. He served in the Army National Guard with honorable discharge in 1971. He retired from R.R. Donnelly and Sons in 2008 where he worked in the cylinder making department at the Greenfield Drive Plant.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen (McEvoy) Diehl of 43 years, his two sons, Matthew E. Diehl (Yenny) of Melbourne, Florida, Stephen P. Diehl (Apryl) of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and his four grandchildren, Sophia, Matthew, Jr., Madison and Kenna Diehl.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 11, 2020, 10:00 AM at St Joseph Catholic Church in Palm Bay, FL. Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Home is serving the family.
