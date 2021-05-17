Terry D. Graham, Sr., age 75 of New Holland, formerly of Christiana, PA, passed away at the Gardens at Stevens on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late William F. "Petie" Sr. & Geraldine Wise Graham. He worked at Irving Textiles for 30 years and then for Tyson Foods for 8 years. He graduated from Octorara High School class of 1965. Terry served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a life member of the Christiana Fire Company and was also a member of the fire police for many years. He enjoyed scratch off tickets and most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are two children: Tina M. wife of Benjamin Heuyard of New Holland, Terry Graham, Jr. of Collegeville, PA, 5 grandchildren: Taylor, Jasmine, Daysha, Kylie and Jordan, one brother William F. Graham, Jr. of Dillsburg, PA. He was preceded in death by a twin brother Jerry L. Graham.
A memorial will take place at Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA on Friday, May 21st at 11 a.m. with a casual greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. shiveryfuneralhome.com