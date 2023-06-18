Terry D. Fickes,62 of Lancaster passed away on May 12, 2023 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Kandi Fickes. Terry was born Oct 11, 1960 in Lancaster the son of Daniel and Berenice Fickes.
Terry graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1978 and from Millersville University in 1982 and was a member of Church of the Apostles UCC. Blessed with a beautiful tenor voice, while at McCaskey, Terry sang with the Vocal Ensemble and the High School Chorus. He also sang with the former St Paul's children's choir from age 5 until the present time with Church of the Apostles' Adult Choir. He also served as a student athletic trainer 3 years at McCaskey and 4 years at Millersville.
Terry was sole owner of Daniel G. Fickes Plumbing, taking over the business from his father in 2000. The business was begun in 1938 by his grandfather, Daniel Fickes He took great pride in his son's wrestling accomplishments and served as scorekeeper for the Hempfield High School wrestling team the past few years.
Terry is survived by his wife, Kandi Fickes, son Kamron Fickes, brother Gary Fickes and parents Daniel and Berenice Fickes, all of Lancaster.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 24, 1:00 PM at Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Ave. Family will greet folks after the service.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you bring a non-perishable food item for the local food bank or make a donation to Mental Health America, 245 Butler Ave. #204, Lancaster, PA. Interment will be in the church Memorial Garden at the convenience of the family.
