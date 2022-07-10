Terry D. Edwards, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Robert Edwards and Virginia Posey. He was raised in southern Lancaster County by his mother and step-father, Jake Posey and was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force.
He was an avid outdoorsman and small business owner. He was a Master Plumber at an exceptionally young age. Always known for his craftsmanship, Terry was a mentor to many young, future Master and Journeyman Plumbers. He helped many of these same people launch their own businesses.
Terry also owned a bar and eatery in downtown Lancaster, The Franklin Caf and enjoyed socializing with his patrons and no one was a stranger to him. Later, Terry returned to plumbing work until he retired. Terry and his wife Linda were also the owners of several outfitting businesses in Montana, the Lakestream Fly Shop and the Spotted Bear Ranch.
Aside from his entrepreneurial endeavors, Terry loved history. He liked collectables and going to auctions. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and NY Yankees fan. His most treasured pursuit, however, was spending time with Linda, his wife of 47 years and grandchildren especially, Brooklyn.
Terry also enriched the lives of his children (Thomas Scott, Jeffrey A., Wayne R., and Tiffany) as well as many other people thru his generous gifts of time and resources.
He loved to travel to spend time in the great outdoors. He hunted extensively all over the United States but his first love was the family hunting property in York County, PA, which he shared with his older brother, Barrie.
He was a life member of the NRA and the Green Hill Sportsmen's Association.
Terry is survived by his wife, Linda, brother, Barrie D., husband of Jean, his two nephews, Scott and Ronald, as well as a niece, Valerie, four children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at 3PM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received from 2PM to 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choosing.