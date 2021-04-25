Terry Bowers Potts, 66, went to her heavenly home on April 18, 2021 and was immediately wrapped in the arms of her daughter, Danielle Renee Potts. Her passing was unexpected, and her family and friends are shocked and deeply saddened.
Terry was a devoted wife to Dan for 43 years, a loving mother to Danielle and Ashlea, and was so excited to be a doting GiGi to Molly. Born in Royersford, PA and was a graduate of Spring-Ford High School. She went on to get her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from Millersville College. While living in Lancaster she worked at Fulton Bank and was choir director at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
She taught music at David Cox Road Elementary School (12 years), Croft Community School (10 years), and private piano lessons. She was respected by teachers and students alike.
For more than 30 years, Terry made her home in Charlotte, NC. She was a member of the University City United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and was the church pianist/accompanist when needed and she was active in the community.
Her family will miss her terribly. Terry leaves behind her husband, Dan Potts; her daughter, Ashlea Potts Beilis (Brandon) and granddaughter, Molly Danielle Beilis; her sisters, Kate Bieski and Wendy Bowers (Jim Ricciuti); mother-in-law, Kathryn Potts; brother-in-law, Gary Potts (Patty); nieces, Drea Weeks, Jenni Mihalcik, and Kelly Potts; nephews, Jordan Lajoie (Erin), Brian Ricciuti (Kaitlyn), and Shawn Potts; great-nieces, Felicia West, Emily Ricciuti, and Hadley Ricciuti; great-nephew, Daulton Weeks. Terry was predeceased by her daughter, Danielle Renee Potts; her parents, Charles and Anna Bowers; her father-in-law, Ralph Potts; her nephew, Tyson Lajoie; and her great-nephew, Carter Lajoie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the University City United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Terry's family has asked that you make a donation to the charity of your choosing and send in care of R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc., 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.