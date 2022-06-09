Terry A. Spiess of Fannettsburg, PA formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Terry was an avid outdoorsman, he loved spending time in the mountains enjoying nature and its beauty. Terry loved to hunt, especially white-tailed deer. Terry dedicated much of his adult life to helping others appreciate and respect the outdoors, through the PA State Game Commission, where he proudly served as a hunter safety instructor for 37 years.
Terry leaves behind his wife Christine Anderson Spiess, his daughter, Stacey Wettlaufer and husband John, sister Kathy O'Connor, nieces Kellie Snyder and Khristie O'Connor and other loved family and friends. There will be no formal funeral service.
