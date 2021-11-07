Terri Lynne “Missi” Kline, 58, of Willow Street, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry G., Sr., and Helen H. (Garrett) Kline.
Missi was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1981, and went on to attend Millersville University. She then found employment with Sight & Sound, holding various positions there, and was currently employed by Turkey Hill in customer service. For several years Missy also traveled as a vocalist with a music ministry.
A gifted musician, Missi was chosen for county and district chorus in high school, held lead roles in musicals, was in University Choir, Symphonic Band, and Madrigal Singers in college, and served as a wedding soloist for many weddings. Missi was a member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street, where she sang on the worship team. She was also a song leader at Rawlinsville Camp Meeting. She had a love for travel, spending a semester in South Africa while in school and going on many cruises as an adult. In her spare time, Missi enjoyed cooking and baking. She was a good-hearted person, always willing to help those in need.
She is survived by a sister, Sandi Heisler, wife of Frank, of Conestoga; brothers, Larry Kline, husband of Sue, of Willow Street, and Harry Kline, Jr., husband of Deborah, of Marietta; sister-in-law, Marilyn Kline, of Landisville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Rampy, and brothers, Garry and Richard Kline.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a time of visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Following the service, all are invited to attend a time of food and fellowship. Private interment will take place in Colemanville United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Missi’s memory to Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, 475 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, PA 17532.
To leave an online condolence, please visit;