Terri Lynn Shertzer, 53, of Millersville went home to be with her Lord, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was the wife of Scott D. Shertzer and the daughter of Carl E. and Virginia M. Moll. Terri enjoyed time with friends, family and loved her grandchildren very much.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents, two children: Kayla and Jeremy (Hannah). Four grandchildren. One brother, Thomas Moll.
The Celebration of Life with a Visitation will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Private interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com