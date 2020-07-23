Terri Lynn "Dee Dee" Rynier, 63, of Strasburg, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Westerly, RI, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Vivian (Burkhart) Browning.
Terri worked as the Warranty Administrator for the former Larry Murphy Chevrolet, which later became Faulkner Chevrolet of Lancaster, from where she retired after 38 years of service. Family was Terri's first priority. She loved working in her flower gardens, shopping, chatting about recent Hallmark movies, and she absolutely loved savoring good food – like supreme pizza! – after her courageous 8 year battle with kidney disease. She had a special love for animals, and she had many special pets over the years, the most recent being her cat named "Boo".
Terri is survived by her son, John Ross Rynier and his wife Katrina, of East Earl, and two very beloved grandchildren, Kendal and Brody. Also surviving are her brothers, Charlie Browning and his wife Denise of Strasburg, and Mike Browning and his wife Tina of CT; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was always grateful for her dedicated friends and neighbors of over 20 years, Tim and Trina Rineer. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Sandra Heerema and Charlene Mauro.
A closed casket visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579, where the family will receive guests from 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terri's memory may be offered to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA 17602, or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or kidney.org/support. For online condolences visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644