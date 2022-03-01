Terri L. Smith, 61, of Lancaster passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William Carl and June (Goswick) Hamaker. She was the wife of the late David S. Smith who passed away in 2012.
A graduate of Manheim Township High School. Terri was with the Manheim Township Ambulance Association for over 33 years and served as the Executive Director for the past 25 years.
Terri enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, family gatherings, NASCAR, camping and volunteering for Toys for Tots.
Surviving are 4 children, Christine Bailey fiance of CJ Irvin of Marietta, Donald Copeland III, Keith Copeland, both of Lancaster, Kevin Copeland of Ephrata; 4 stepchildren, Ryan Smith husband of Jennifer of Leola, April Valentin wife of Jose of Brownstown, Derrick Smith of Ronks, Matthew Smith husband of Anna of Ephrata; 12 grandchildren and a brother, Gerald Carl.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terri's memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.