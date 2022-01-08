Terri L. Diem Latshaw, age 40, of Honey Brook, PA, passed on January 1, 2022 due to COVID-19. She was the loving wife of John F. Latshaw III and mother to Mecanzie L. Latshaw, John F. Latshaw IV and Cole E. Latshaw. In addition, she is survived by her father, Donald Barry Diem; step mother, Catherine Diem; mother, Betty Trout; and by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Terri was a partner with her husband in their business, Latshaw’s Junk Removal. She was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School and supervised the education of all three of her children. She was always there for any friend in need. Terri was always the one that would “make it happen”. Terri loved all animals, especially her dogs and her fishponds.
Terri was a loving wife, mother and friend and will be dearly missed by all. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
