Terri L. Bair, 59, wife of David, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy after a brief battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM at LCBC-Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim. Please enter through the south entrance and staff will direct further. Casual attire please.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
Plant a tree in memory of Terri Bair
A living tribute »
