Terri L. Bair, 59, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy after a brief battle with cancer.
Terri was born in Lancaster to Ronald L. Darrenkamp and Shirley A. Doster. She was the loving wife of David Bair with whom she shared 34 years of marriage. Terri is also survived by her two children, Michael and Laura. Her greatest joy in life was her family.
Terri spent her entire life serving and caring for others. She was a registered nurse for over 38 years, working the last five years for Hospice and Community Care. She was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She was a selfless person that loved spending time with her family and friends. Terri's favorite time of year was summer and spending time at the beach.
Terri is also survived by two sisters, Shelley Darrenkamp, Diane Burns, wife of Matthew Burns and two nieces, Alexis and Victoria Burns.
Terri and her family attended LCBC church of Manheim; faith was an important part of Terri's life.
Per Terri's wishes, a gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date and an addendum will posted when more information is available.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Terri's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, an organization that Terri held close to her heart. Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
