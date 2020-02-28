Terri Ann McKonly, 60, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her Friendship Community Home while under the loving care of her family, team members and Hospice.
Terri was born on November 5, 1959 in Lancaster, PA. She was the loving daughter of the late Albert J. McKonly and the late Dorothy Stammer McKonly Shelley.
Terri Ann was employed by the Occupational Develop-ment Center for 33 years, retiring in 2012. She enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, bowling leagues, including Leisure Lanes and Columbia Bowling Lanes, HeART of Lancaster Art Gallery, and numerous Friendship Community activities such as the Friendship Community Christmas Pageant, talent show, WORDD Worship, and game nights. She was the 2013 Haverstick Award Recipient, which is given to someone who gives back to the community, goes beyond what was possible while overcoming significant obstacles in life. She will be remembered as fun loving, happy, telling jokes and pulling pranks on those she loved most. She always felt blessed and famous for her life.
Terri is survived by Donald Shelley, step father, two brothers; Jerry, husband of Wanda McKonly, and Michael, husband of Deborah McKonly, and three nieces, Jennifer, wife of Brian Fleig, Julie, wife of Greg Hince, Erin, wife of Luis Santiago, and nephew, Chad, husband of Amber McKonly.
A Celebration of Terri's Life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Road, Manheim, PA 17545 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Milton Stoltzfus officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service and at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Sunday, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery following a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terri's memory to Friendship Community, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543-8366 or the Occupational Development Center, 640 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. The family would like to thank Friendship Community for their incredible love, support, and care of Terri. Please visit Terri's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »